Keller @ Large: Leftover Turkeys Of 2017

BOSTON (CBS) – Over the past few days, we’ve given you our picks for the top national and local turkeys of 2017. Paring down those lists wasn’t easy. So for the first time in this decades-old tradition, we’re adding a third list focusing on sports and pop culture figures who unimpressed us with their stupidity and failure.

We call it: the leftovers.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN

It was bad enough that the veteran Hollywood producer compiled the year’s most eye-popping list of accusations ranging from rape to grotesque stories of sexual harrassment. But Weinstein also sold himself as a model of Hollywood liberalism and a vocal supporter of women’s rights, even trying in his initial statement after the first charges against him were reported to refocus attention on his “battle” with the National Rifle Association.

There’s a word for Weinstein and other Hollywood types who said they cared about human rights but then abused people or enabled abuse. It rhymes with “hypocrite.” Ok, it is “hypocrite.”

DAVID PRICE

The high-priced Red Sox pitcher has been a disappointing performer on the mound during his first two seasons here, but he’s been an even bigger bust off the field. And he scraped rock bottom last summer by attempting to bully NESN color commentator Dennis Eckersley, a Hall of Fame pitcher beloved by Red Sox Nation, in a childish spasm of pique over valid criticisms Eckersley had made of various players.

Even after public outcry and a thunderous ovation for Eck at the ballpark had made it clear how badly Price had stepped in it, he still didn’t get it, telling reporters that “ever since that happened he’s been really good, he’s said a lot of positive stuff about everybody.”

What a foolish – and expensive – turkey this guy turned out to be.

LOUISE LINTON

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his actress wife Louise Linton have a lot of money, and a burning desire to flaunt it. And when Louise got called out last summer for touting her fancy wardrobe in an Instagram about an official trip with her husband, she caused an uproar by responding: “Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice.”

Linton apologized but didn’t learn anything about being a tad more modest and discrete. Just recently she became the subject of viral ridicule again by posing for a glam photo with her husband at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing holding a freshly printed sheet of bills – complete with $635 gloves.

DAN QUINN

Last February’s Super Bowl seemed like it was going to be the crowning moment in the career of the Atlanta Falcons coach. But then a string of very dubious decisions – most notably, calling for clock-stopping pass plays when the Patriots’ biggest enemy was the clock – led to…well, you know what happened.

Let’s just say they eat early on Thanksgiving Day at the Quinn household. The turkey will be served at 28 to three.