Uber Reveals Cover-Up Of Hack Affecting 57M Riders, Drivers

Gov. Baker Calls For Passage Of Cellphone Driving BanGov. Charlie Baker threw his support for the first time on Tuesday behind a proposal that would ban motorists in Massachusetts from holding their cellphones while they drive.

Uber Reveals Cover-Up Of Hack Affecting 57M Riders, DriversUber is coming clean about its cover-up of a year-old hacking attack that stole personal information about more than 57 million of the beleaguered ride-hailing service's customers and drivers.

Lawsuit Filed Against Stoughton Officials Alleging Ex-Teacher Raped StudentThe lawsuit alleges that the student and teacher began a sexual relationship when she was just 15.

Elf On The Shelf Phenomenon Is 11 Million Elves StrongSince it launched in 2005, more than 11 million copies of the book have been sold.