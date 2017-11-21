Police Warn Against Eating Turkeys From Dumpster

FALMOUTH, Maine (CBS) – If you’re preparing Thanksgiving dinner this week, avoid dumpster turkeys.

That’s the message from police in Falmouth, Maine after they learned someone had removed frozen turkeys from a dumpster behind a Hannaford supermarket.

Those turkeys were thrown out because they had thawed due to a mechanical failure at the store, police said.

Authorities believe someone intended to redistribute the turkeys in the community.

File image of turkeys. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“It’s not a good idea,” Falmouth police wrote on Facebook. “It’s a very bad idea.”

Police say these turkeys are dangerous to consume, and anyone who has acquired a turkey from someone they don’t know should throw it away.

