Police Warn Against Eating Turkeys From Dumpster

FALMOUTH, Maine (CBS) – If you’re preparing Thanksgiving dinner this week, avoid dumpster turkeys.
That’s the message from police in Falmouth, Maine after they learned someone had removed frozen turkeys from a dumpster behind a Hannaford supermarket.
Those turkeys were thrown out because they had thawed due to a mechanical failure at the store, police said.
Authorities believe someone intended to redistribute the turkeys in the community.
“It’s not a good idea,” Falmouth police wrote on Facebook. “It’s a very bad idea.”
Police say these turkeys are dangerous to consume, and anyone who has acquired a turkey from someone they don’t know should throw it away.