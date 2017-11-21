Police Warn Against Eating Turkeys From Dumpster

Self-Inflicted Injuries Surge Among Tween & Early Teen GirlsEmergency room visits for non-fatal, self-inflicted injuries surged in recent years among US girls between the ages of 10 and 14, according to a new study.

Armed Suspect Sought In North Attleboro CarjackingPolice say the carjacking suspect was armed with a knife and gun.

Driver Killed In Rush Hour Crash On I-495One driver was killed and another injured in a 5-car crash on Interstate 495 in Andover on Monday morning.

Highlights From Eric Fisher’s Reddit ‘AMA’ On Boston's Winter ForecastIs there a rivalry between Boston meteorologists? What's the best perk of the job? How much snow will we get? Eric Fisher told Redditors to 'Ask Me Anything'.