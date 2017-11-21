Tom Brady Reflects On Death Of ‘Great Player And Great Teammate’ Terry Glenn

BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady reflected on the death of former Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn, calling him a “great player and great teammate.”

In his weekly interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One Sports on Monday, Brady was asked about Glenn’s death.

Glenn was killed early Monday morning in a crash in Texas.

“Terry was such a great player and a great teammate. I loved playing with him. He was so talented. He went to Ohio State, so I was very familiar with him being at Michigan,” Brady said. “Was a high draft pick for the Patriots, had an incredible rookie season and a great future with the team. It was very sad to hear the news today. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

The Patriots drafted Glenn seventh overall in the 1996 NFL Draft. He played six seasons in New England, catching 329 passes for 4,669 yards and 22 touchdowns.