‘Teen Challenge’ Program Helps Drug Addicts Transform Lives

By Nicole Jacobs
BROCKTON (CBS) – For decades, Teen Challenge has helped drug addicts transform their lives.

The 15 month, faith-based residential program currently houses 70 men all on a quest to get clean.

Sean Merrill. (WBZ-TV)

Sean Merrill, the Development Supervisor, is nearly four years clean himself, and now gives back to those who have found themselves overcome and overwhelmed with drug abuse.

“We become instant brothers,” Merrill says.

The Teen Challenge facility being built in Brockton. (WBZ-TV)

The Teen Challenge Brockton headquarters is now undergoing a $2 million expansion project based solely on fundraised dollars.

The project will add to the existing 108 beds, bringing the total to 144 beds by the summer of 2018.

“You don’t have to be a Christian, you don’t have to have money, you don’t have to have insurance.  We’ve never turned anyone away in 50 years,” said Merrill.

Teen Challenge has 10 locations in New England and more than 200 nationwide.

