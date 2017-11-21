Roxbury Man Arraigned For Lawrence Murder

SALEM (CBS) – A Boston man was arraigned Tuesday in Salem Superior Court for shooting two brothers, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Judge Thomas Drechsler ordered Jeffery Tapia, 23, of Roxbury, held without bail.

Tapia is accused of shooting Jenssy, 25, and Javier Hernandez, 26, outside a house party at 234 Bailey St. in Lawrence in the early morning hours of July 30. Jenssy was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Javier was transported to a Boston hospital and survived.

Tapia, standing beside his attorney, Joseph Collins, pleaded not guilty to the charges in court.

An Essex County Grand Jury indicted Tapia yesterday for murder, assault with intent to murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He was taken into custody without incident at the Roxbury District Courthouse, where he was reporting to probation on an unrelated case.

Essex Assistant District Attorney AJ Camelio is representing the Commonwealth.

“Thanks to the diligence and cooperative efforts of the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Lawrence Police, this defendant will be held accountable for his actions,” Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick said.

A bail hearing is set for Jan. 4, 2018.