Patriots Give Out Over 200 Thanksgiving Dinners To Families In Need

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots spent their off day on Tuesday helping families in need set the table for a Thanksgiving feast.

Owner Robert Kraft and past and present Patriots players were at the Goodwill Headquarters in Roxbury to hand out “Thanksgiving-In-A-Basket.” The Patriots passed out food baskets, filled with a Thanksgiving bird and all the fixings, to 220 families in what has become a yearly tradition for the New England football team.

“This is really exciting because this is the 24th year that we have owned the team and we’ve been doing this every year and it really is exhilarating to be here and see the good cheer it brings to the families here,” Kraft said.

Devin McCourty and James White were among the Patriots players who helped carry the baskets for the families. White said he enjoys giving back to the community. “Whenever we have a chance to give back it’s very important and there’s so many people who have helped get us to where we’re at, it’s only right to give back,” White said.