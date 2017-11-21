Malcolm Mitchell On Instagram: ‘I’m Working, I’m Coming’

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the more overlooked stories of the Patriots season involves the depth — or lack thereof — at wide receiver. A solution may be coming soon.

Malcolm Mitchell posted on Instagram on Monday that he misses the feeling of suiting up on Sundays. And he ended his post with a simple promise: “I’m working. I’m coming.”

Mitchell, 24, has been on injured reserve all season due to a knee injury. Mitchell dealt with multiple knee injuries in college, which likely contributed to him being available for the Patriots to draft in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

As a rookie, Mitchell caught 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 14 regular-season games, which qualified as one of the better seasons by a rookie receiver working with Tom Brady. In Super Bowl LI, he caught six passes for 70 yards, with five of those catches and 63 of those yards coming in the fourth quarter.

Missing that feeling. I’m working. I’m coming. A post shared by Malcolm Mitchell (@money_mitch26) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

The NFL allows teams to take two players off injured reserve during the season. The Patriots already used one of those options on linebacker Shea McClellin, who suffered a season-ending injury before being able to actually return to play. Given the thin depth chart at receiver, Mitchell figures to be a prime candidate to be the second player taken off IR, provided he can get healthy enough. The Instagram promise seems to indicate he’s getting closer.