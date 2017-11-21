Kennedy Arrested After Party Will Attend Diversion Program

Filed Under: Barnstable Police, Caroline Rose Kennedy, Hyannisport

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Kennedy family member charged with disorderly conduct after police responded to a noisy party is being sent to a pretrial diversion program.

Caroline Rose Kennedy was set to be arraigned in Barnstable on Wednesday, but her hearing was rescheduled for March pending her completion of the program.

carolinekennedy Kennedy Arrested After Party Will Attend Diversion Program

Caroline Rose Kennedy. (Image Credit: Barnstable Police)

Officials say case against the 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy will be dismissed if she successfully completes the program.

The program is offered to young first-time defendants facing certain minor offenses and includes community service, among other things.

Kennedy and her father Max Kennedy were arrested at a Hyannis Port home in August. Prosecutors dismissed the disorderly conduct charge against Max Kennedy and he paid a $150 fine for a noise violation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch