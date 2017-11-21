NH High School Mourning Death Of Student Killed Outside Hardware Store

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Students and teachers are mourning the loss of an 18-year-old New Hampshire youth killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest at a hardware store parking lot in Goffstown.

Several hundred people gathered at Memorial High School on Monday night for a candlelight vigil in memory of Ian Jewell, a senior who was an honor student and a member of the track and field team.

The scene outside a Goffstown hardware store where an 18-year-old was shot and killed. (WBZ-TV)

Jewell liked tie-dye shirts; students and faculty planned to wear them in school on Tuesday in remembrance of him.

Police found Jewell wounded Sunday and took him to a hospital, where he died.

No information has been released about a suspect or an arrest.

