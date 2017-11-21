Police Investigating Threat Made Toward Dead & Company Concert

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS) – The Hartford Police Department is investigating a threat made toward Wednesday night’s Dead & Company concert.

The upcoming show at the Hartford XL Center will have an increased uniformed police presence, as well as undercover officers working to keep people safe.

Police said on Facebook that the evidence suggests this threat is not credible and the suspect is on the other side of the country. The suspect has a history of making similar threats toward public events and has an active arrest warrant, according to officials.

Thousands of people shared and alerted police to the threat made on Facebook. The image shared by police shows the threat, which states “Yes I’m bringing my pistol to Hartford. Yes I intend on shooting too.”

Police are working with the FBI and other law enforcement partners in their investigation.

“We want our visitors to know they are safe and to feel welcomed,” police said.

Dead & Company is made up of former Grateful Dead members, as well as guitarist John Mayer. They recently played two concerts at Boston’s TD Garden.