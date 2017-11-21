Armed Robbery Prompts Lockdown At Brandeis University

WALTHAM (CBS) – The Brandeis University campus was placed on lockdown for several hours late Monday night after an armed robbery.

The university sent out an alert just before midnight ordering students to shelter and lock their windows and doors. Students were also told to silence their phones, remain quiet, and not let anyone in their rooms until approved by authorities.

Brandeis and Waltham Police were searching for what was initially described only as an “armed subject.”

About two hours later, the lockdown was lifted and students were told the campus was safe.

Police said it was an armed robbery that took place, but no one was injured.

The suspects remain on the run.