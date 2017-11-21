6-Year-Old Boy Hit By Car In Westwood Dies

WESTWOOD (CBS) – A 6-year-old boy who was hit by a car on Sunday has died.
Eddie Thomson was out riding bikes with his father and sister when the crash occurred in a crosswalk near Pond Street and Lakeshore Drive.
Eddie’s father was also seriously injured. His sister was not hurt.
Westwood Public Schools Superintendent Emily Parks says counselors will be available to students.
“All of us in the Westwood Public Schools are tremendously saddened by this tragic loss,” Parks said.
“Eddie was a wonderful, loving friend and classmate and our community will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Thomson family during this difficult time.”
No charges have been filed and police have called the crash a tragic accident.