Billerica Students Targeted By Snapchat User Seeking Inappropriate Photos

BILLERICA (CBS) – Billerica officials are warning parents about someone who is attempting to receive inappropriate photos of young girls over Snapchat, and threatening students when they refuse.

In a letter to parents, School Resource Officer Tara Conners said several students in sixth to ninth grade have reported receiving messages from an unknown Snapchat user.

The person uses names of Billerica students, though they are sometimes modified.

In messages, the Snapchat user asks for pictures, and when girls refuse the suspect threatens to “spread rumors about the girls or is threatening to Photoshop pictures and send them out claiming they are real.”

Parents are being urged to tell their children to report any suspicious social media behavior to an adult.