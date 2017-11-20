Sports Final: Was Sunday Tom Brady’s Best Game Of Season?

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is laughing in the face of father time this season, and it looks like the quarterback is only getting better as the season progresses.

Brady put on a clinic Sunday afternoon in Mexico City, tearing up the Oakland Raiders in New England’s 33-8 victory. He completed over 80 percent of his passes for the first time this season, going 30-for-37 for 339 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Brady started the game 12-for-12, and his first miss was a bomb downfield to Brandin Cooks in which he overthrew the receiver on a third down try. On the first play of New England’s next possession, Brady tried the deep ball to Cooks again and connected for a 52-yard pickup. He capped off the drive by directing traffic at the line of scrimmage before waiting out the Oakland defense and hitting Danny Amendola in the back of the end zone. It was the equivalent of an All State quarterback going against a group of grade school kids on the playground.

Brady left Mexico City with a passer rating of the season at 131.9, the latest chapter in a truly incredible season for the 40-year-old. Was Sunday his best game in a season littered with great performances?

Christian Fauria joined Dan Roche on WBZ-TV’s Sports Final on Sunday night, and doesn’t think that question is up for debate.

“It just doesn’t look hard,” Fauria said. “We joke about it, but it doesn’t look hard.”

Fauria pointed to Brady’s obsessive preparation for each week as one of the many reasons for his success. Before he even boarded the team bus on Sunday, Brady was already hard at work getting his notes in order for the Miami Dolphins.

“He is centrally focused on next week already. [The win over the Raiders] is already in the past,” he said.

