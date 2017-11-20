Security Guard Accused Of Impersonating Police Officer In North End Sexual Assault

BOSTON (CBS) – A 26-year-old Randolph man who works as a security guard is accused of impersonating a police officer and assaulting a woman in the North End.

Isaiah Brown was ordered held on $5,000 bail following his arraignment Monday in Suffolk Superior Court. He refused to show his face in court and hid behind a door.

Brown is charged with four counts of indecent assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery and impersonating a police officer.

According to court documents, Brown asked a woman to strip for him so he could search her for weapons. She got away and called police, who have video of Brown following the woman. The video also shows the assault, according to a police report.

The woman told officers Brown was wearing a security guard’s uniform at the time of the assault.

In court, prosecutors said Brown admitted to following a woman from Faneuil Hall but that he denies the charges. Prosecutors said Brown approached the woman and lead her to 425 Hanover St.

The woman, who thought Brown was a police officer, obeyed him when he ordered her to pull down her pants to check for weapons, at which point he allegedly groped and kissed her, prosecutors said.

Brown works as a security guard with Northeast Security.