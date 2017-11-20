Report: Former Patriots WR Terry Glenn Dies In Car Accident

BOSTON (CBS) — Former NFL wide receiver and Patriots draft pick Terry Glenn has reportedly died in a car accident at the age of 43.

Glenn was originally drafted seventh overall in the 1996 draft by the Patriots, for whom he played six seasons. He caught 329 passes for 4,669 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Patriots. He also caught Tom Brady’s first career touchdown pass. In five postseason games with New England, Glenn caught 21 passes for 317 yards.

Glenn went on to play one season for the Packers and five seasons with the Cowboys. In total, he caught 593 passes for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns in his NFL career.

