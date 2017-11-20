Red Sox Announce Report Dates For 2018 Spring Training

BOSTON (CBS) — Though we’ve yet to experience winter in Boston this year, it’s never too early to look ahead to spring.

Get your 2018 calendars out, because we have the dates when Red Sox Spring Training will get underway down in Lee County, Florida.

– Truck Day, when the team’s equipment truck embarks on its journey from Fenway Park to Florida, will be February 5 (the Monday after Super Bowl LII).

– Red Sox pitchers and catchers will have their first workout on February 14.

– The first full squad workout will take place on February 19. All workouts are free and open to public.

– The Red Sox open their exhibition season on Thursday, February 22 with a single-admission doubleheader against the Northeastern University Huskies and the Boston College Eagles at JetBlue Park. The first game is set for 1:05 pm.

– Boston will play their first Grapefruit League game on Friday, February 23 against the Minnesota Twins, one of seven exhibition games against their Lee County rivals.

Click here for Boston’s full Spring Training schedule for 2018.