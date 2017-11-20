Lottery Terminal That Produced Winning Powerball Ticket Goes On Tour

Filed Under: Chicopee, Local TV, Mavis Wanczyk

BRAINTREE (CBS) — The lottery terminal that produced the largest Powerball ticket in U.S. history is going on tour through Massachusetts.

The machine, named “Lucky,” was in Chicopee when Mavis Wanczyk purchased the ticket that would win her $758.7 million in August.

lucky the lottery terminal Lottery Terminal That Produced Winning Powerball Ticket Goes On Tour

‘Lucky’ the lottery terminal that produced the ticket winning ticket of the largest Powerball jackpot ever (Photo Courtesy: Mass. Lottery)

Officials at the Massachusetts State Lottery said the five-week meet-and-greet tour was “to spread some joy this holiday season.”

Lucky will be at the following locations:

  • November 20-24: New Bedford Regional Office, 200 Theodore H. Rice Boulevard (closed Thanksgiving)
  • Nov. 27 – Dec. 1: Springfield Regional Office, 20 Fort Street
  • December 4-8: Worcester Regional Office, 151 West Boylston Drive
  • December 11-15: Woburn Regional Office, 11 Cummings Park
  • December 18-22: Braintree Headquarters, 60 Columbian Street

Wanczyk’s winning numbers were 6-7-16-23-26 with the Powerball 4.

The lottery initially said the Chicopee store had only sold a $1 million winner but issued a correction, more than six hours after announcing the lone winning ticket had been sold at Handy Variety on Common Street in Watertown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch