Lottery Terminal That Produced Winning Powerball Ticket Goes On Tour

BRAINTREE (CBS) — The lottery terminal that produced the largest Powerball ticket in U.S. history is going on tour through Massachusetts.
The machine, named “Lucky,” was in Chicopee when Mavis Wanczyk purchased the ticket that would win her $758.7 million in August.
Officials at the Massachusetts State Lottery said the five-week meet-and-greet tour was “to spread some joy this holiday season.”
Lucky will be at the following locations:
- November 20-24: New Bedford Regional Office, 200 Theodore H. Rice Boulevard (closed Thanksgiving)
- Nov. 27 – Dec. 1: Springfield Regional Office, 20 Fort Street
- December 4-8: Worcester Regional Office, 151 West Boylston Drive
- December 11-15: Woburn Regional Office, 11 Cummings Park
- December 18-22: Braintree Headquarters, 60 Columbian Street
Wanczyk’s winning numbers were 6-7-16-23-26 with the Powerball 4.
The lottery initially said the Chicopee store had only sold a $1 million winner but issued a correction, more than six hours after announcing the lone winning ticket had been sold at Handy Variety on Common Street in Watertown.