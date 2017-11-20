Investigators Seek Public’s Help In Millbury Arson Case

MILLBURY (CBS) – Investigators are looking to the public for help in finding the person responsible for setting a fire on Railroad Avenue.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, Millbury Fire Chief Richard P. Hamilton and Millbury Police Chief Donald Desorcy said the Sunday night fire at 9 Railroad Ave. in Millbury was intentionally set.

The commercial building houses several business including the Phoenix Exposition Services but is commonly referred to as “the old NENSCO site.”

Anyone with information or anyone who saw or heard anything in the area about 10 p.m. is asked to confidentially call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

The hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve the case.

The fire is being jointly investigated by the Millbury Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.