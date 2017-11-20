‘Holiday Spectacular’ On WBZ-TV Will Feature Blue Man Group, Rachel Platten

BOSTON (CBS)– WBZ-TV and Faneuil Hall Marketplace will present Boston’s biggest Tree Lighting on Tuesday, November 28th. The festivities will be televised during a 30-minute program, “WBZ Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular” at 7:30 p.m., on WBZ-TV, followed by the holiday classic “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” on WBZ-TV at 8:00 p.m.

The “WBZ Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular” will be co-hosted by WBZ-TV News anchors Lisa Hughes and David Wade. The program will feature both live and pre-recorded holiday musical performances by The Boston Children’s Chorus, Blue Man Group, and Newton-native Rachel Platten.

This year’s lighting of the 85-foot+ Norwegian spruce is undergoing a complete redesign with more colorful lights than ever before and new music. The lighting marks the start of Blink!, a five week state-of-the-art light and sound extravaganza featuring more than 600,000 LED lights throughout Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Marketplace Center. The new Blink! is the creation of DesignLight of Dover, Massachusetts.

Visitors can enjoy daily Blink! performances between 4:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. every day from November 29th through January 1st.

In addition, the new Holiday Blink! Show will feature holiday tunes for sing-a-longs and dancing and outdoor entertainment both night and day. The new “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” events for charity will be held on four Saturdays in December at Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

The November 28 tree lighting also kicks off the New England Patriots Annual Holiday Toy Drive. Faneuil Hall Marketplace is one of several drop-off locations for toy donations for needy children.