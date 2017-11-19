Wilmington Teen Killed In ATV Crash

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy died following an ATV crash in Tewksbury Sunday.

Police said they responded to a private property on South Street around 11:15 a.m. and found the teen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the teenager was the only person on the ATV at the time of the crash.

The victim’s name will not be released by police because foul play is not suspected.

Administrators at Shawsheen Regional Technical High School in Billerica announced that the victim was a student at the school.

“We are prepared to provide counseling for grieving students and staff tomorrow in Guidance,” said part of a statement.

They also said there will be additional staff in the teen’s homeroom and grief counseling will be available after school on Monday and Tuesday.

Paul Ruggiero, Superintendent of Wilmingham Public Schools, also said grief counselors will be available at schools in town.

“We are saddened to hear of the tragic accident that occurred today resulting in the loss of a 15-year-old Wilmington resident,” Ruggiero said.