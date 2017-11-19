‘Suspicious Death’ Under Investigation In Goffstown

GOFFSTOWN, New Hampshire (CBS) — New Hampshire State Police are looking into a “suspicious death” outside of a hardware store in Goffstown.

Police spent Sunday evening at the scene but released very little information.

Goffstown Ace Hardware, located at 32 Main Street, posted on Facebook that none of their employees or customers were injured.

Other businesses in the area were told to shelter in place as police searched for a suspect.

“We saw blue lights out and then next thing you know they were knocking on the door telling us to get everybody inside, lock the doors, don’t let anybody in don’t let anybody out,” said Brenda Cadieux, who owns a restaurant nearby.

No arrests have been made.

Officials said the public is not in any danger at this time.