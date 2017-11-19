Stabbing Reported At Peabody Restaurant

PEABODY (CBS) – Police say a suspect fled after stabbing a person at a restaurant in Peabody Saturday afternoon.
The stabbing was reported at Century House Restaurant on Andover Street.
Peabody Police said it is unclear where in the restaurant the stabbing occurred.
It is unclear what kind of injuries the victim sustained.
The suspect ran from the scene and has not yet been found.
No further information is currently available.
