Stabbing Reported At Peabody Restaurant

PEABODY (CBS) – Police say a suspect fled after stabbing a person at a restaurant in Peabody Saturday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported at Century House Restaurant on Andover Street.

Peabody Police said it is unclear where in the restaurant the stabbing occurred.

It is unclear what kind of injuries the victim sustained.

The suspect ran from the scene and has not yet been found.

No further information is currently available.

  1. jordan lewis ring (@uslaw1a) says:
    November 19, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    MASS LIBERALS WILL NOW MOVE FOR LTC A KNIFE!!!…..WHAT THIS Highlight IS IF ALL FIREARMS WERE TRASHED…..MURDERS BY KNIVES WOULD RISE … YET LIZZIE BORDEN USED AN AXE YES INDEED LTC AND AXE ASAP….UTTER NONSENSE ONLY IN MASS!

