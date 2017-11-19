Patriots-Raiders Live Blog

Follow along for all the updates from New England’s game against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City!

Pregame — 3:45 p.m.: Well, this one won’t make Patriots fans very happy.

Pats owner Robert Kraft spent some time chatting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on the field. Maybe they’re sharing some jokes about Jerry Jones.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporter earlier today that Goodell’s lofty contract extension is expected to get done within the next month, so maybe that was a topic of discussion as well.

Pregame — 3:20 p.m.: Tom Brady took the field to a mix of some love and some hate.

LOUD boos when Brady took the field and this place is about a quarter full. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 19, 2017

"Brady! Brady!" chants breakout before boos overtake the crowd. I guess Mexico City is pro-Raiders. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 19, 2017

Here’s Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer taking the field pic.twitter.com/bdXyUOglTD — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 19, 2017

Wow. Another road home game. BRADY chants in warmups — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) November 19, 2017

Pregame — 3:10 p.m.: The Patriots and Raiders are getting ready to kick things off at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

This is a big game for the 4-5 Raiders, who are hoping the keep their season alive. The 7-2 Patriots need a win to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the best record in the AFC.

New England just released their inactives, and for a second straight week running back Mike Gillislee will not see the field as a healthy scratch. Defensive lineman Malcom Brown (ankle) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) are also out. Both were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Defensive end Cassius Marsh is active after missing last week’s game against the Denver Broncos.

With Andrews out, we can expect to see Ted Karras get the start at center for the Patriots.

As for the Raiders, they’ll be without starting corner David Amerson and right tackle Marshall Newhouse.

It looks like a lovely day south of the border with temps in the mid-60s, and so far, it looks like everyone involved is enjoying themselves.