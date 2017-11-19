WEATHER ALERT Damaging Winds, Rain | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Arrest Made In North End Indecent Assault

Filed Under: Boston Police, Local TV, North End Assault

BOSTON (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in connection to an indecent assault in Boston’s North End.

Isaiah Brown, 26, of Randolph was arrested around 9 p.m. on Saturday and charged with indecent assault and battery in addition to impersonating a police officer.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

Police had previously released a surveillance video of a suspect wanted for an assault on Hanover Street.

bpd north end assault Arrest Made In North End Indecent Assault

Suspect in an indecent assault in the North End Friday morning (Photo Courtesy: Boston Police)

A woman said she had been approached by a man in clothing that resembled a security guard’s uniform. The suspect said he needed to talk to the woman about something important and she had to go with him immediately.

After following the man for a short distance, the woman told police he stopped and assaulted her. She ran away and called police.

“I want to commend both my officers and detectives for the comprehensive effort that led to the quick arrest of the suspect wanted in this case,” said Police Commissioner William Evans. “Clearly, the community’s a safer place with this individual off the streets and I hope the residents of the North End can breathe a little easier and take comfort in the fact that this individual is no longer in a position to harm or harass anybody else.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch