Arrest Made In North End Indecent Assault

BOSTON (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in connection to an indecent assault in Boston’s North End.

Isaiah Brown, 26, of Randolph was arrested around 9 p.m. on Saturday and charged with indecent assault and battery in addition to impersonating a police officer.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

Police had previously released a surveillance video of a suspect wanted for an assault on Hanover Street.

A woman said she had been approached by a man in clothing that resembled a security guard’s uniform. The suspect said he needed to talk to the woman about something important and she had to go with him immediately.

After following the man for a short distance, the woman told police he stopped and assaulted her. She ran away and called police.

“I want to commend both my officers and detectives for the comprehensive effort that led to the quick arrest of the suspect wanted in this case,” said Police Commissioner William Evans. “Clearly, the community’s a safer place with this individual off the streets and I hope the residents of the North End can breathe a little easier and take comfort in the fact that this individual is no longer in a position to harm or harass anybody else.”