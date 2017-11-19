WEATHER ALERT Damaging Winds, Rain | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

'Violent' Pit Bull Loose In Amesbury After Attacking Person

AMESBURY (CBS) – Police are warning Amesbury residents about a loose pit bull that is described as “violent and extremely aggressive.”

Amesbury Police said a brown pit bull attacked a person on Sunday morning in the area of Whitehall Road.

Residents are asked not to bring their dogs outside until the pit bull is located.

Woodsom Farm, an area often used to walk dogs, is currently closed for safety reasons.

The pit bull was last seen headed toward Friend Street.

Anyone who sees the dog is asked to call police and not approach it.

