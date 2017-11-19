NHL Announces Bruins Will Play Blackhawks In 2019 Winter Classic

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s official. The Bruins will be returning to the New Year’s Day stage, participating in the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium.

The league announced Saturday that Boston will take on the Chicago Blackhawks on January 1, 2019.

It will be the third Winter Classic appearance for the Bruins, who previously played at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium.

Bruins season ticket holders will have exclusive access to purchase tickets before the general public. Ticket sale details will be announced at a later date.

“The rich history of Notre Dame Stadium is well documented, and our team looks forward to playing at such an iconic venue,” Bruins President Cam Neely said. “We hope that by participating in these large scale and unique NHL events we can bring Bruins fans new hockey experiences, and that we can use these opportunities to help grow our great game and attract new fans.”