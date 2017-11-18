Stormy Sunday Morning, Damaging Winds And Rain

BOSTON (CBS) – A strengthening area of low pressure will bring us warming temps, rain, and two rounds of damaging wind. Conditions deteriorate around midnight as the wind picks up, then the rain and wind will stay strong through Sunday morning. Phase two of the wind on Sunday afternoon will additionally give us crashing temperatures. Here are more details below.

WIND

Pockets of tree damage and isolated power outages will be possible as the wind speeds increase tonight. A warm front lifts north, and our wind direction will first be from the southwest gusting up to 55 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a High wind warning for the south coast, Cape & islands… as well as a wind advisory for southeastern Massachusetts tonight, through 10 a.m. Sunday.

The wind stays strong all day Sunday. Then the wind direction changes as the cold front sweeps through.

By noon Sunday, the wind will be from the west…then from the northwest Sunday evening. That is why the National Weather Service has almost the whole WBZ viewing area under a wind advisory from noon to 10 pm.

RAIN

Scattered showers continue overnight, with heavier rain Sunday morning. There could be a few embedded thunderstorms within the steady rain.

Thunder, lightning, heavier rainfall and damaging wind will the the main threats from any storm.

Mostly, the rain will stay steady and off-and-on Sunday morning. By noon the rain ends and the colder air creeps in. Looking at 0.5″ to 1.0″ of total rainfall.

TEMPERATURES

We will have the opposite occurring tonight… increasing temperatures thanks to a warm front and a strong southwest wind. Temps will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s as you wake up Sunday.

The rain tapers off by late morning, and the temps slowly fall to the low 50s by 11am.

Then as we get a strong west, northwest wind the numbers crash into the upper 30s & lower 40s by Sunday evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST

We have a blustery and cold day in store for Monday with sunshine and a high of 39. Milder air returns for mid-week with a brief chance for rain Wednesday afternoon.

Thanksgiving looks dry with highs in the 40s!

Follow Pamela Gardner on Twitter @PamelaWBZ4