Holyoke Man Charged With 17 Counts Of Animal Cruelty

HOLYOKE (CBS) – A 49-year-old Holyoke man is facing numerous animal cruelty charges after police found a dead dog along with 16 other dogs in his Newton Street apartment.

Julio Rivera of Holyoke is charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty – one count for each of the dogs discovered in his apartment on Thursday, police said.

Julio Rivera of Holyoke is charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty. (Holyoke Police)

Detectives from the Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested Rivera.

The remaining 16 dogs are being cared for by staff at the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.

Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Holyoke District Court.

