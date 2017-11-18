Landing Back-Flips Is A Breeze For Latest Humanoid Robot By Boston Dynamics

BOSTON (CBS) — Meet Atlas, he’s like the guy on Facebook who always shares workout videos, only he doesn’t need any protein shakes.
Why? Atlas is a humanoid robot built by Boston Dynamics.
For his latest trick, Atlas can land a back-flip. Twitter was quick to judge Atlas’ skills.
A Navy Combat veteran wrote: “Boston Dynamics is making great strides. Like any new technology, it can be used for ultimate good or ultimate evil.”
Just last year, Atlas was struggling to stand as scientists bullied him to test the robot’s balance.
Others said Atlas could turn into the Terminator, or he could be competing in the 2028 Summer Olympics first.