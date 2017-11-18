Amtrak Train Collides With Car In New Hampshire

EAST KINGSTON, N.H. — A driver escaped from her car moments before it collided with an Amtrak passenger train. collided with a vehicle that had become stuck on the tracks.

No injuries were reported in the 5 p.m. crash Saturday, which occurred after the car became stuck on the tracks, said East Kingston Fire Department Chief Ed Warren.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the car had mistakenly turned onto the tracks and left her vehicle to seek help when the collision occurred. The driver also reported that she is not from the area and that her GPS system told her to turn prior to her vehicle becoming stuck.

Police and firefighters responded to the area of 1 Depot Road for a report of a collision involving a train and a vehicle. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly saw that an Amtrak train struck the vehicle while it was stopped on the tracks and that the driver of the vehicle had escaped the car prior to the collision.

More than 50 passengers were on board the train at the time.

“I’m extremely grateful that nobody was hurt as a result of this incident,” Warren said.