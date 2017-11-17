NightSide – Transgender Inmate Sues Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – A transgender woman who is serving a sentence for a nonviolent drug offense is suing the Massachusetts Department of Correction in an effort to be treated as a woman. The inmate, referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, has identified as female and been receiving hormone therapy for almost forty years. She says that being held in an all-male prison has subjected her to taunting, groping, and embarrassing strip searches. Do you think prisoners should be housed according to gender identity or should it be based on anatomy?