NightSide – Transgender Inmate Sues Massachusetts

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – A transgender woman who is serving a sentence for a nonviolent drug offense is suing the Massachusetts Department of Correction in an effort to be treated as a woman. The inmate, referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, has identified as female and been receiving hormone therapy for almost forty years. She says that being held in an all-male prison has subjected her to taunting, groping, and embarrassing strip searches. Do you think prisoners should be housed according to gender identity or should it be based on anatomy?

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch