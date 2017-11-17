David Andrews Ruled Out For Patriots’ Game Vs. Raiders

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be without their starting center when they take on the Oakland Raiders on Sunday afternoon in Mexico City.
David Andrews missed his second straight practice on Friday and was officially ruled out for the game.
Andrews started all 16 regular-season games and three postseason games for the Patriots last year, and he started all nine games this season.
The Patriots will be forced to work in a different center for the first time all season in what should be a noisy environment in Estadio Azteca. Second-year lineman Ted Karras is expected to be thrust into action.
In addition to Andrews, the Patriots ruled out Marcus Cannon (ankle), Chris Hogan (shoulder), and Matthew Slater (hamstring).
The Patriots listed five players as questionable: Danny Amendola, Martellus Bennett, Malcom Brown, Cassius Marsh and Eric Rowe.
The Raiders listed cornerback David Amerson as doubtful, while listing four players (Gabe Jackson, Cory James, Marshall Newhouse, Jamize Olawele) as questionable.