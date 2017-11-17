Man Fatally Shot In Busy Cambridge Neighborhood

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in a busy Cambridge neighborhood described as normally “very safe.”

A man in his 20s was found suffering from a single gunshot wound Thursday around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tremont and Hampshire Street.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.

No arrests have been made, but a dark colored sedan was seen fleeing the area.

“This is a very safe neighborhood. It’s very busy, there are a lot of people walking through the neighborhood. A lot of motor vehicle traffic. So this a rarity for this neighborhood,” Cambridge Police Superintendent Jack Albert said.

Andrew Godlewski said the shooting was surprising for residents in the neighborhood.

“It’s sad. I can’t believe it. You don’t expect it around here. Definitely not anything that we’ve seen,” said Godlewski.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police.