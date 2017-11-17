WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Belichick On Challenges Of Playing In Mexico: ‘We’ll Figure It Out When We Get There’

Filed Under: Bill Belichick, Mexico City, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Whether he’s in his normal spot at the podium in Foxboro or if he’s out of his element out in Colorado, Bill Belichick remains at all times Bill Belichick.

That much was evident on Friday, when Belichick wrapped up his week in Colorado Springs by talking to reporters and taking a question about some of the unique challenges presented with this week’s game being played in Mexico City.

For his part, Belichick remains anything but worried about the unique circumstances.

“We’ll meet ’em as best as we can,” Belichick said. “I don’t know. I mean, I’ve never been there before, so we’ve got other people that are planning for it. We’ll figure it out when we get there.”

Seems to be as good of a strategy as any.

The comments were a continuation of a no-nonsense approach that Belichick seemed to be taking, with his team now turning a corner on a week of practice away from home and heading into Sunday’s game.

“It’s been great,” Belichick said of the accommodations at the Air Force Academy, “but our job is to get ready for the Raiders. That’s what we’re here for. We’re working hard on it.”

