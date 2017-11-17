Belichick On Challenges Of Playing In Mexico: ‘We’ll Figure It Out When We Get There’

BOSTON (CBS) — Whether he’s in his normal spot at the podium in Foxboro or if he’s out of his element out in Colorado, Bill Belichick remains at all times Bill Belichick.

That much was evident on Friday, when Belichick wrapped up his week in Colorado Springs by talking to reporters and taking a question about some of the unique challenges presented with this week’s game being played in Mexico City.

For his part, Belichick remains anything but worried about the unique circumstances.

“We’ll meet ’em as best as we can,” Belichick said. “I don’t know. I mean, I’ve never been there before, so we’ve got other people that are planning for it. We’ll figure it out when we get there.”

Seems to be as good of a strategy as any.

The comments were a continuation of a no-nonsense approach that Belichick seemed to be taking, with his team now turning a corner on a week of practice away from home and heading into Sunday’s game.

“It’s been great,” Belichick said of the accommodations at the Air Force Academy, “but our job is to get ready for the Raiders. That’s what we’re here for. We’re working hard on it.”