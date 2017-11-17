Amazon Driver Accused Of Stealing Packages From Apartment Building

BROOKLINE (CBS) — An Amazon delivery driver is accused of stealing two packages from a Massachusetts apartment building.

A woman in Brookline posted a video online Monday that appeared to show an Amazon driver taking the packages.

Amazon quickly apologized and admitted there was a problem. A statement said, in part: “This individual will no longer be delivering to Amazon customers, and we have reached out to the customer to make this right.”

While a driver taking packages is unusual, it is not uncommon to hear about packages being stolen from front steps.

So how can you be sure your deliveries go the way they’re supposed to?

“Tis the season, unfortunately, for package stealing,” explained consumer advocate Edgar Dworsky, the founder of consumerworld.org.

“Everybody likes to shop online these days, but you have a problem. If you get a delivery and you’re not home, that package could be sitting out on your doorstep for hours, and that’s an attraction for thieves.”

Dworsky said start protecting your packages by signing up for delivery tracking. “Some of these trackers now even give you a window of when it might arrive, so you can be sure to be home.”

And if you can’t make it home, “you can have it delivered to a neighbor. You can ask a neighbor to keep their eye out on your front door for the delivery person,” according to Dworsky.

Or choose to have your package delivered to an Amazon locker where it will be secure.

Some other ideas: request a signature for your delivery, and if you can, have your packages delivered to your workplace.