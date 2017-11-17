Woman At Center Of Mass. State Police Report Scandal Pleads Guilty

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – The judge’s daughter whose arrest was at the center of a controversy that caused two top Massachusetts State police leaders to step down pleaded guilty to some charges on Friday.

Alli Bibaud appeared in Framingham District Court in connection to a car crash in October.

She pleaded guilty to operating under the influence of alcohol. Police said she had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit and admitted to using heroin earlier in the day.

The judge denied a defense request to drop an operating under the influence of narcotics charge. That case will be heard in January.

Bibaud was sentenced to 14 months probation after completing a rehabilitation program.

Following Bibaud’s arrest, State Police troopers were told to edit out remarks she made about trading sex for drugs and references to her father, Timothy Bibaud, who works as a judge in Dudley District Court.

Two troopers sued State Police over the edits they were ordered to make.

Col. Richard McKeon and Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes retired amid the controversy.

McKeon admitted that he ordered the changes be made, but State Police said it was an acceptable practice for supervisors to edit reports.

Following Bibaud’s guilty plea, her attorney said she never asked any favors of anyone after her arrest.

Newly sworn in Col. Kerry Gilpin will conduct a review of the department’s policies and regulations.