Vaping In School Raises Concerns From Administration, Parents

NEWTON (CBS) — The principal of Newton South High School is concerned about the growing number of students that are vaping with new, discrete devices at school.

Some e-cigarettes made the Juul are so small they can fit inside a sharpie or look like a thumb drive.

“The kids are always very ingenious about hiding things so I guess I’m not surprised,” said Stephanie Cogen, a Newton South parent.

E-Cigarette inside a sharpie (Photo Courtesy: Newton South High School)

Juul stresses that their alternative to cigarettes are still intended for users over 21, though that hasn’t stopped some.

“It’s a little bit bothersome just like especially in my ceramics class because that’s a place I go to be calm,” said Newton South senior Abby Bernstein.

Juul E-Cigarettes (WBZ-TV)

Administrators at the school sent a letter home to parents hoping to start a conversation about how the e-cigarettes are banned at school and their overall danger.

According to WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall, “Not only can they release high levels of nicotine, which can be really addictive, but they can also release tiny particles and other chemicals that get into a child’s lungs.”

David Bershad with an e-cigarette (WBZ-TV)

David Bershad is co-owner of Vape Daddy’s in Newton.

“The Juul has an incredibly high level of nicotine in it,” he said. One pod is the equivalent of a full pack of cigarettes.

He added that he is quick to send under-21 buyers out the door empty-handed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ellie Choate (@JunkMountain) says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Yes well age limits on cigarettes and booze never stopped them either.

    Reply

