Stop & Shop Recalls Frozen Corn For Possible Listeria Contamination

QUINCY (CBS) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, Stop & Shop has announced it is recalling corn that could be contaminated.
Stop & Shop brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn is being recalled because it may contain listeria. The recalled packages are 16 ounces with UPC 68826700676 and a best by date of Oct. 2019.
So far, there are no reports of illnesses linked to the recall.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections for the young, old and sick.
Anyone who bought the recalled corn should throw it away and bring their receipt to Stop & Shop for a refund.