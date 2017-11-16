WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Livestock Sitter Watches South Shore Goats, Chickens While Owners Are Away

Filed Under: Animals, Hingham, Livestock Sitter, Rockland, Roosts To Ranches, Tyler Dalton

ROCKLAND (CBS) — Keeping chickens and other animals in backyards is a growing pastime–but what do you do with the critters when you want to go away?

A young entrepreneur from Rockland has the answer, and his brainstorm has turned into a successful business.

“I’m a livestock sitter,” says Tyler Dalton, a young man with a big idea. “I go from farm to farm.”

livestock3 Livestock Sitter Watches South Shore Goats, Chickens While Owners Are Away

Tyler Dalton is 21 and already wants to expand his business to Cape Cod. (WBZ-TV)

He started his business, Roosts to Ranches, about a year ago.

“I noticed an explosion in backyard chickens and homesteading, and not a whole lot of people know how to deal with that stuff,” he said. “It’s relatively new, especially in this area.”

But Tyler knew how to deal with it. He loves animals, and has been working on farms for years, so the light bulb went on and Roosts to Ranches was born.

livestock2 Livestock Sitter Watches South Shore Goats, Chickens While Owners Are Away

Dalton started Roosts to Ranches about a year ago. (WBZ-TV)

“If people are away on vacation, I will come and I will take care of their animals,” he explains.

He does that at places like Kaysea Hart’s in Hingham. It’s a typical suburban home from the front, but go around the back and it’s a different world, a homestead with chickens and goats.

“He fills a huge need,” she says. “It’s easy to get a pet sitter for your dog or your cat, but it’s not easy to find someone who can wrangle goats if they escape when you’re in the Caribbean.”

livestock1 Livestock Sitter Watches South Shore Goats, Chickens While Owners Are Away

Tyler feeds goats at the Hart homestead in Hingham. (WBZ-TV)

Tyler started by stepping in while people were away. He’s expanded into doing a kind of “temp” work on farms, with a lot of different animals.

“Chickens, goats, sheep, cows, horses, llamas, alpacas, peacocks, emus, pigeons, doves, pheasants,” he says, rattling off the animals he’s taken care of. “And here I am with a business. I was not expecting that to happen that quickly.”

At the age of 21, Tyler is planning to expand from the South Shore to the Cape.

When he graduated from high school, he felt that college was not for him–but now that his services are in demand, he plans to take some business classes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch