WEATHER ALERT Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds

New State Police Colonel Launches Probe Into Changes Made To Arrest Report

BOSTON (CBS) – The new Superintendent and Colonel of the Massachusetts State Police will launch a probe into changes made to a report after the arrest of a judge’s daughter, the State Police announced Thursday.

Col. Kerry Gilpin will also conduct a review of the department’s policies and regulations, said State Police spokesman Dave Procopio in a statement.

baker new msp superintendent New State Police Colonel Launches Probe Into Changes Made To Arrest Report

Col. Kerry Gilpin is sworn in as the new head of the Massachusetts State Police. (Gov. Charlie Baker’s Office)

“This effort will inform the colonel with regard to actions taken by state police officials,” Procopio said. “Additionally, the review of policies and regulations will identify whether additional clarification, training, and guidance is necessary in the writing and reviewing of report narratives. The results of this investigation and review will determine whether further action is required.”

The announcement comes one day after Gilpin, formerly the Deputy Division Commander of the Division of Standards and Training and a 23-year State Police veteran, took over the job effective immediately Wednesday.

richard mckeon New State Police Colonel Launches Probe Into Changes Made To Arrest Report

State Police Col. Richard McKeon. (WBZ-TV)

Her appointment comes after the retirements of Colonel Richard McKeon and Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes amid claims that a trooper was told to change a report of the daughter of Dudley District Judge Timothy Bibaud.

trooper lawsuit pic 1 New State Police Colonel Launches Probe Into Changes Made To Arrest Report

Alli Bibaud (Courtesy Photo)

Alli Bibaud, the judge’s daughter, was arrested on drug charges. McKeon admitted to ordering changes be made to the report.

Troopers Ryan Sceviour and Ali Rei are the troopers involved in the lawsuit, and they sued the State Police on the matter.

troopers sceviour and rei New State Police Colonel Launches Probe Into Changes Made To Arrest Report

Troopers Alli Rei, left, and Ryan Sceviour, when he was a Brewster police officer. (Photo credits: Alli Rei and Brewster Police)

Trooper Dana Pullman, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, said he does not believe the recent retirements serve as vindication for the troopers who sued over the edited reports.

“No. I don’t know if that’s vindication or not,” Pullman said. “I think people make choices based on what they know.”

