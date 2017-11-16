Dunkin’ Drops The ‘Donuts’ For New Boston Location

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s something a little different about the newest Dunkin’ Donuts in Boston.

The store at Tremont and West streets is dropping the “Donuts” and will just be called “Dunkin’.” While that may be jarring to longtime fans of the Canton-based chain, it’s part of a rebranding test that began in August.

Dunkin’ executives have said they’re trying to get the point across that they serve more than just donuts.

The Boston Globe reports the new Dunkin’ in Boston is set to open next month, and the company will decide next year if it wants to make the name change permanent.

Dunkin’ has also been trying out a smaller menu at some locations in recent months to emphasize its beverage offerings.