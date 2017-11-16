WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Drug Firm Founder Indicted In Opioid Conspiracy Pleads Not Guilty

Filed Under: Boston, Insys Therapeutics Inc., John Kapoor

BOSTON (AP) — The founder of a pharmaceutical company charged with leading a conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid pain medication for people who didn’t need it has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

John Kapoor of Insys Therapeutics Inc., who was arrested in Arizona last month, made his first appearance in Boston’s federal courthouse on Thursday.

John Kapoor of Insys Therapeutics Inc. (WBZ-TV)

Kapoor and other Insys executives are accused of offering kickbacks to doctors to write large numbers of prescriptions for a fentanyl-based pain medication that’s meant for cancer patients. Most people who received prescriptions did not have cancer.

Prosecutors say they also mislead insurance providers to get them to approve payment for the drug for non-cancer patients.

Kapoor’s attorney has said his client is not guilty. His defense attorney is also seeking modifications to conditions of his release, including eliminating Kapoor’s  electronic-monitoring bracelet.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

