Drug Firm Founder Indicted In Opioid Conspiracy Pleads Not Guilty

BOSTON (AP) — The founder of a pharmaceutical company charged with leading a conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid pain medication for people who didn’t need it has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

John Kapoor of Insys Therapeutics Inc., who was arrested in Arizona last month, made his first appearance in Boston’s federal courthouse on Thursday.

Kapoor and other Insys executives are accused of offering kickbacks to doctors to write large numbers of prescriptions for a fentanyl-based pain medication that’s meant for cancer patients. Most people who received prescriptions did not have cancer.

Billionaire drug exec John Kapoor pleads not guilty to charges of bribing doctors to prescribe powerful opioid pain medicine.#wbz pic.twitter.com/e2codl0Xtj — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) November 16, 2017

Prosecutors say they also mislead insurance providers to get them to approve payment for the drug for non-cancer patients.

Kapoor’s attorney has said his client is not guilty. His defense attorney is also seeking modifications to conditions of his release, including eliminating Kapoor’s electronic-monitoring bracelet.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)