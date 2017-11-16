Mother, Daughter Charged Amid Probe Into Drug Dealing At Courthouse

BROCKTON (CBS) – Three court officers have been placed on leave and a mother and daughter are accused of delivering an article to an inmate and drug offenses as authorities investigate alleged drug distribution at a Brockton courthouse.

“Three court officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. We are currently reviewing security practices in the Brockton Superior Court and will take any immediate action required,” Jennifer Donahue, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Trial Courts, said in a statement.

Two women have been arraigned on drug charges “in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged drug distribution at Brockton Superior Courthouse,” Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement Thursday.

Christine Lozanne, 54, of Norwood and her daughter, Tineisha Lozanne, 25, of Dorchester, were released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty during their arraignment in Brockton District Court Thursday, Cruz said. Both are charged with distributing heroin, conspiracy to violate drug laws, delivering an article to an inmate and attempting to commit a crime, and delivering an article or drugs to a prisoner in a jail.

State Police arrested the women late Wednesday afternoon. They are due back in court on Jan. 18.

Cruz said the investigation into alleged drug distribution at Brockton Superior Courthouse is active and ongoing by State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the Security Department of the Massachusetts Trial Court and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department.