Woman Assaulted While Walking In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A 22-year-old woman was attacked by an unknown man Tuesday night in Cambridge.

The incident happened Tuesday around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Putman Avenue and Green Street.

The woman was by herself and left from Mt. Auburn Street walking down Putnam Avenue when she felt the presence of someone behind her. When the woman turned around, a man grabbed her around the shoulders and waist.

She was able to free herself and run away. That is when she called Cambridge Police.

“It is something you hate to hear about, it is something we warn people about all the time. You want to be cognizant about your surroundings,” Cambridge Police Superintendent Jack Albert said. “If you feel like something is going on, make people aware that you are there.”

Police say the suspect was described as a white male about 18-25 years old. He was around 5’10” with a thin build, clean shaven, and possibly blonde hair under a beanie hat.

“While we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and are putting extra attention on this area, we have not seen any recent incidents similar in nature to this event,” said Deputy Superintendent Leonard DiPietro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police.

For more information and tips on how to stay safe you can visit the Cambridge Police Department’s website.