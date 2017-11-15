Wednesday’s Child: Brothers Devondrick & Elijah

Devondrick and Eliajah are friendly brothers who are looking for a family together!

Thirteen-year-old Devondrick is an outgoing young man of Cape Verdean descent. He presents as quiet and shy around people he does not know but once he feels comfortable, he is friendly, outgoing, and funny. Devondrick is very athletic and loves to play baseball, football, and basketball. He participates in team sports regularly, and is currently on local baseball and football teams. Devondrick is very competitive and takes pride in his abilities. He does well academically, especially in math. He has many friends at school with whom he enjoys spending time.

Eliajah is a nine-year-old boy of Lebanese and Cape Verdean descent. He is funny, social and enjoys being around other children. He loves to play outside and watch television. Eliajah has played baseball in the past and would also love the opportunity to try soccer. Eliajah’s foster mother says that Eliajah has a big heart, and that he is very helpful around the house and will even ask to help with chores! He does well in class and has friends at school.

Legally freed for adoption, Devondrick and Eliajah would like to be placed in a home together with a mother and a father. Their social worker is open to exploring families with or without other children in the home. A family must willing to follow an Open Adoption Agreement, which calls for the boys to visit their mother in Massachusetts three times a year and their father four times a year. An ideal family will also help Devondrick and Eliajah maintain their relationship with their biological sister in Massachusetts, who is very important to them.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.