Weather Alert: Thursday Storm To Bring Gusty Winds And Heavy Rain

BOSTON (CBS) – A quick-moving storm system is expected to deliver some localized flooding and gusty winds to portions of Southern New England Thursday.

While not a hugely disruptive storm system, there are a few potential weather-related hazards you should be aware of.

RAIN/FLOODING

Just a few light rain showers in the morning. A steadier and heavier (at times) rain develops by midday and especially Thursday afternoon. Best chance of locally heavy rainfall appears to be from afternoon through the early evening, Noon to 7 p.m. Most likely location for any incidents of urban or poor drainage flooding would be in eastern Massachusetts, along the I-95 corridor. Can’t even rule out an isolated thunderstorm.

Total rainfall amounts should range between .25” and .5” to the west and .5” -1.0” in eastern MA.

WINDS

There will be some gusty southeast winds Thursday afternoon and evening, particularly across southeast MA, including the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Gusts 30-45mph are possible, especially within some of the heavier downpours. Some minor tree damage is possible, while power outages are not all that likely, some isolated outages may occur.

ICE

It does not appear that there is much concern with any icing early on or during this event. However, temperatures will drop below freezing Thursday night (after the rain is over). By Friday morning, some slippery spots are likely, especially in the typically colder northwestern suburbs.

WHAT’S NEXT

Behind the storm on Friday, gusty north-northwest winds will usher in very chilly temperatures. Wind chill readings on Friday will generally be in the 20s. While not nearly as cold as what we experienced last Saturday, Friday will still be a brisk, cold day for all of New England.

