Walpole High Football Player Accused Of Assaulting Younger Teammate

Filed Under: Local TV, Walpole, walpole high school

WALPOLE (CBS) – School officials and police are looking into an incident where a Walpole High School football player is accused of shoving a younger player in front of several teammates.

Walpole Police said the Tuesday night incident involved a Walpole senior and a freshman. It appears the senior shoved the freshman over “an issue with suiting up for a game.”

Detectives are reviewing surveillance cameras to determine if the assault was recorded.

“It is too early to determine if there is a criminal issue or not. The school has imposed disciplinary action on a student involved,” Chief of Police John Carmichael said.

Superintendent of Schools Lincoln Lynch said at this time there are no plans to cancel Walpole’s annual Thanksgiving Day game over the incident.

“I am very disappointed by the conduct of several of our student-athletes,” said Lynch. “High school principal Stephen Imbusch feels the same way and is taking appropriate action.”

